background
News

Jack Harlow Announces Release Date For New Studio Album, “Come Home The Kids Miss You”

Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 17, 2022Last Updated: March 17, 2022
0 200 1 minute read
Jack Harlow Announces Release Date For New Studio Album, &Quot;Come Home The Kids Miss You&Quot;, Undercover, News, March 17, 2022
Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jack Harlow has a new album, “Come Home The Kids Miss You”, ready for release on the 6th of May.

Rapper, Jack Harlow, born and bred in Kentucky, has put out an official announcement for his forthcoming studio album, Come Home The Kids Miss You. The new project was formally brought to the world’s notice through Jack’s new cover story for Rolling Stone Mag.

Uncovering that his upcoming studio album will be released on May 6th, Jack also shared that “Nail Tech”, his latest track is the lead single for the project and will in fact be amongst the tracklist. The rapper, however, reveals that the single is actually his least fave song off the album. Jack really does know a thing or two about whetting appetites.

“But I know the effect it’s gonna have on people,” he said about ‘Nail Tech’. “I’m spitting, and there’s energy behind the beat. I have different tastes. I can’t believe people love to listen to ‘Tyler Herro’ on repeat and ‘What’s Poppin’ on repeat.”

Jack lost no time to state the mission he setting out for with his new music, with an inner desire to be the face of his generation.

“My new sh*t is much more serious. Right now, my message is letting muhf*ckers know I love hip-hop, and I’m one of the best in my generation,” said Jack.

Tags
Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 17, 2022Last Updated: March 17, 2022
0 200 1 minute read

Related Articles

Jimin From Bts Tests Positive For Covid-19 After Operated For Acute Appendicitis, Undercover, News, March 17, 2022

Jimin From BTS Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Operated For…

February 1, 2022
Griselda Records On Wwe Having Their Youtube Videos Taken Down Over Copyright Infringements, Undercover, News, March 17, 2022

Griselda Records On WWE Having Their YouTube Videos Taken Down…

January 6, 2022
Eager Rapper Cuffed For Trespassing At Diddy'S L.a. Estate, While Trying To Get Puff To Listen To His Demo, Undercover, News, March 17, 2022

Eager Rapper Cuffed For Trespassing At Diddy’s L.A. Estate, While…

February 15, 2022
Relatives Of Astroworld Victim'S Come For Kanye West For Demanding Apology From Billie Eilish

Relatives Of Astroworld Victim’s Come For Kanye West For Demanding…

February 11, 2022
Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button