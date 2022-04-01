J. Cole & Dreamville Release A New Project, ‘D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape’, Hosted By DJ Drama
The dreamers are back with more in the goody bag.
In preparation for this weekend’s Dreamville Festival, J. Cole and Dreamville Records have released their surprise mixtape, ‘D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape’. The hardcore body of work is hosted by DJ Drama and comes with 15 tracks featuring the entire Dreamville family, which includes Bas, Cozz, Omen, Lute, Ari Lennox, EarthGang, and JID.
Cole can be heard dropping sizzling bars on three different tracks—”Stick,” “Freedom of Speech,” and previously-released “Heaven’s EP”—while other guests acts include 2 Chainz, A$AP Ferg, Sheck Wes, and more. This would be marking the first full-length project from Cole’s stable since the release of his solo album, The Off-Season, in May last year.
In 2019 too, Dreamville dropped a chart-topping compilation, ‘Revenge of the Dreamers III’. This weekend, however, Cole will be headlining this year’s Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina. And that is in addition to his Dreamville signers. The two-day concert is scheduled to feature performances from Lil Baby, WizKid, Kehlani, T-Pain, Moneybagg Yo, Wale, Fivio Foreign, and more.
This is also DJ Drama hosting a project since Tyler, The Creator’s “Call Me If You Get Lost”, released last year and now Grammy-nominated. Go jam to the new body of work now available on all music streaming platforms.
Stream
-
Dreamville - Stick (with JID feat. Kenny Mason, Sheck Wes & J. Cole [Official Audio]
-
Dreamville - Ghetto Gods Freestyle (with EARTHGANG feat. 2 Chainz) [Official Audio]
-
Dreamville - Lifestyle (with Bas feat A$AP Ferg) [Official Audio]
-
Dreamville - Starting 5 (with Lute feat. Cozz & Omen) [Official Audio]
-
Dreamville - Coming Down (with Ari Lennox) [Official Audio]
-
Dreamville - Hair Salon (with Cozz feat G Perico & Reason) [Official Audio]
-
Dreamville - Freedom of Speech (with J. Cole) [Official Audio]
-
Dreamville - Blackberry Sap (with Ari Lennox) [Official Audio]
-
Dreamville - Like Wine (with Lute) [Official Audio]
-
Dreamville - Jozi Flows (with Bas feat. EARTHGANG)
-
Dreamville - Barry From Simpson (with JID feat. 2 Chainz & Young Nudy) [Official Audio]
-
Dreamville - Everybody Ain’t Shit (with EARTHGANG) [Official Audio]
-
Dreamville - Ballin in Newport (with Omen) [Official Audio]
-
Dreamville - Big Trouble Freestyle (with Cozz) [Official Audio]
-
Dreamville - Heaven’s EP (with J. Cole) [Official Audio]