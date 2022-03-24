Heidi Montag Has Accused Lady Gaga Of Stealing Her Music Career

Heidi Montag has accused Lady Gaga of music career theft following the pop star’s brief appearance on an episode of The Hills in 2009. Heidi says the “Poker Face” singer, up-and-coming at the time, was also working together with producer, RedOne, real name Nadir Khayat, just ike Heidi.

“[RedOne] and I were going to pair up and we were going to do what him and Lady Gaga ended up doing, which is writing every song together and producing,” she disclosed to the Unpopular podcast, saying she and the producer hit the studio while Heidi recorded “Fashion,” a song produced by RedOne and written by Gaga.

“He was like, ‘I just need to get the consent of the writer.’ And so I just thought Lady Gaga was a writer, because she was a writer on the song,” Heidi said. “And he was like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna cut ‘Fashion’ with Heidi. I have her in the studio, she loves it.’ And [Gaga’s] like, ‘Great. Sure, she can have that song.’ So then I recorded it and it was my song. That was the impression I was under.”

In addition, Heidi accused Gaga of stopping her from working with RedOne on any new music at all. “She did not want me working with RedOne and she told RedOne she wouldn’t work with him anymore if I kept working with him,” Heidi alleged.