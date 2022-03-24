background
News

Harry Styles’s Third Solo Album, ‘Harry’s House,’ Due For Release In May

Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 24, 2022Last Updated: March 24, 2022
0 201 1 minute read
Harry Styles'S Third Solo Album, ‘Harry’s House,’ Due For Release In May, Undercover, News, March 24, 2022
Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

All Harry Styles fans can rejoice, as the Grammy Award-winning singer has just announced that his third solo album, “Harry’s House,” will be out on the 20th of May.

Not much was let out of the bag regarding the upcoming release in the official announcement save for the date, title, tracklist and of course, the album cover art, where the pop superstar can be spotted scratching his chin and standing on the ceiling of a living room that is upside-down.

Styles also shared a brief teaser clip with no new music but a synthesizer soundtrack, which showed him strutting onto a theatre stage, smiling as a house facade started coming up around him.

Related Articles

News of the upcoming album is not surprising, seeing as rumours had been flying that Styles would be promoting some new jams before he takes on the stage as a headline performer of the forthcoming Coachella fest on April 15 and 22.

Back in February also, he was seen shooting a music video in the streets of central London, but it has not really been verified if he would be dropping singles off the yet-to-be-released body of work or whether he has something entirely different in store.

Tags
Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 24, 2022Last Updated: March 24, 2022
0 201 1 minute read

Related Articles

Papoose Deeply Reflects On Death &Amp; The Dead In New Song &Quot;Obituary 2021&Quot;, Undercover, News, March 24, 2022

Papoose Deeply Reflects On Death & The Dead In New…

January 6, 2022
Christina Aguilera Will Be Headlining L.a. Pride In The Park 2022, Undercover, News, March 24, 2022

Christina Aguilera Will Be Headlining L.A. Pride in the Park…

March 16, 2022
The Oscars In Talks With Beyoncé For A Telecast Performance At Same Tennis Courts In Compton Where Venus &Amp; Serena Williams Trained, Undercover, News, March 24, 2022

The Oscars In Talks With Beyoncé For A Telecast Performance…

March 22, 2022
Kxng Crooked Opens Up On Slaughterhouse Drama, And Joe Budden'S Role In Ruining Lucrative Deal, Undercover, News, March 24, 2022

KXNG CROOKED Opens Up On Slaughterhouse Drama, And Joe Budden’s…

March 9, 2022
Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button