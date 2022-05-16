background
Harry Styles Tops U.K Music Chart For The Sixth Week

Olumide JokotadeMay 16, 2022Last Updated: May 16, 2022
Harry Styles At Coachella 2022
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Harry Styles performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA)

Jack Harrow maintains his 2nd position

Fireboy’s “Peru” drops to 7th

Harry Styles has continued his dominance at the top of the U.K charts as his hit single, “As It Was” enters its sixth week as number one on the official UK singles chart.

As it Was has received huge reception and success in the U.K since its release off Styles’s forthcoming album. According to a report by the OCC It has since been streamed at least 6.8 million times since its release. A consistent success at the top of the U.K music chart by Hary Styles could yet be a foretelling of the success of his forthcoming album, Harry’s House.

The soon to be released album has so far received positive reviews from The Guardian, PageSix, and Rolling Stone after an exclusive listening.

  • Harry Styles’s Third Solo Album, ‘Harry’s House,’ Due For Release In May
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers Enter At No. 1 On The Billboard Hot 200, While Harry Styles Sits Atop The Hot 100

    • Although he sits atop the charts, Harry Styles is however not the only artist enjoying critical success on the U.K singles chart.

    US rapper Jack Harrow has also kept his position as number 2 on the charts with his single, First Class. The song which has now entered its fifth week on the chart is the closest to displacing Harry Styles, “As it was” from the top position. Cat Burns’ “Go”, entering its 17th week on the chart sits at 3rd, while Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” and  Dave’s Starlight complete the top 5. It is particularly impressive how Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” which was 15th the previous week has moved up 11 places to sit 4th.

    Fireboy’s “Peru” remix has dropped one place to number seven on the chart, while Future’s “Wait for you” maintain its number 8th position. Camila Cambela’s “Bam Bam” has dropped two places to ninth, while Jax Jones’s “Where did you go” maintains its 10th position in its 14th week on the chart.

