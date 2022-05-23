Harry Styles ‘Pre-negotiated’ Displaying His ‘Peen’ In Adult Scenes

Emerging movie star Harry Styles has revealed that his raunchy roles in soon to be released movies would send pulses racing. He has, however, explained that the roles are prearranged, with the degree of nudity specified and agreed upon before filming.

Speaking on The Howard Stern show, the 28-year old star clarified, “there’s no peen in the final cut, there’s bum bum… I don’t think the peen was intended to be involved.” Further explaining, the actor said, “the peen, it was pre-negotiated that that would remain my own.”

The english singer-songwriter who has recently taken up movies roles furthering his artistic interests is fast becoming regular face in cinematic blockbusters. Harry styles who has teamed up with Batman director Christopher Nolan on Dunkirk, and has even appeared in the Marvel Eternals is set to feature is a starring role alongside Florence Pugh in a new project titled, “Don’t Worry Darling”. He is also set to appear as “Tom Burgess” in another movie, My Policeman, where he’ll be married to a woman while dating another man.

Harry has now announced he would appear in nude scenes in one of his upcoming projects. “I wasn’t naked in Don’t Worry Darling. I was naked in My Policeman.”, he announced.

Commenting on appearing in a nude scene, the singer tuunred actor explained that although he was guided by veteran hollywood actors, appearing in a nude scene feels like, “giving a part of myself away in some ways.”

He explained further, “I think the most important thing in that stuff is trust. I think if you speak about it properly with everyone that’s involved [that helps].”