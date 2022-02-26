News

Gwen Stefani launches her make-up line, GXVE

Gwen Stefani launches GXVE makeup line

Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email February 26, 2022Last Updated: February 26, 2022
0 205 1 minute read
Gwen Stefani launches her make-up line, GXVE » Undercover FM » Post » February 27, 2022
Photo credit: GZVE

Gwen Stefani will be launching GXVE, her makeup line in March.

With the launch of her new beauty line, GXVE, Gwen Stefani further proves the fact in the line “Magic’s in the Makeup.” GXVE is pronounced “give,” because of how the star is used to signing her name with the two alphabets a “G” and an “X”, and will be up for grabs online on March 3rd, further expanding to Sephora on March 10th.

The range will be released with eight products priced from $28 to $48, which includes an eye shadow a palette, a pencil eyeliner, a primer and, of course, lipstick inspired by Stefani’s signature scarlet pout, available in matte, satin and liquid formulations.

Related Articles
Gwen Stefani launches her make-up line, GXVE » Undercover FM » Post » February 27, 2022
GXVE is available at Sephora and online this March.
Credit: GXVE
Gwen Stefani launches her make-up line, GXVE » Undercover FM » Post » February 27, 2022
Lip colors will be available in several formulations.
Credit: GXVE

Rest assured, all products are vegan, cruelty-free, meeting Sephora’s clean standards. The “Voice” judge broke the big news on her Instagram page on Friday with a glammed up video of her fixing her own makeup in 1997, as well as a footage of her beauty looks during her “No Doubt” era.

GXVE launches in partnership with Nikki Eslami, founder and CEO of New Theory Ventures, which from its website “is a transformative and socially conscious venture capital firm created by beauty, personal care, and technology industry entrepreneurs that believe that ‘doing well and doing good’ are not mutually exclusive.”

Tags
Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email February 26, 2022Last Updated: February 26, 2022
0 205 1 minute read

Related Articles

Queen Naija & Big Sean Team Up On New Single, “Hate Our Love” » Undercover FM » Post » February 27, 2022

Queen Naija & Big Sean Team Up On New Single,…

February 4, 2022
Coldplay Has Reacted To BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s Cover Of ‘Viva La Vida’ » Undercover FM » Post » February 27, 2022

Coldplay Has Reacted To BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s Cover Of ‘Viva La…

February 11, 2022
Comedic Rapper And Her Husband Arrested With Over $3.6 Billion Of Stolen Bitcoin In Possession » Undercover FM » Post » February 27, 2022

Comedic Rapper And Her Husband Arrested With Over $3.6 Billion…

February 9, 2022
NBA Youngboy, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, Earl Sweatshirt & Others Cancel Boredom With New Releases - Listen » Undercover FM » Post » February 27, 2022

NBA Youngboy, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, Earl Sweatshirt & Others…

January 7, 2022
Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button