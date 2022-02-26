Gwen Stefani launches her make-up line, GXVE

Gwen Stefani will be launching GXVE, her makeup line in March.

With the launch of her new beauty line, GXVE, Gwen Stefani further proves the fact in the line “Magic’s in the Makeup.” GXVE is pronounced “give,” because of how the star is used to signing her name with the two alphabets a “G” and an “X”, and will be up for grabs online on March 3rd, further expanding to Sephora on March 10th.

The range will be released with eight products priced from $28 to $48, which includes an eye shadow a palette, a pencil eyeliner, a primer and, of course, lipstick inspired by Stefani’s signature scarlet pout, available in matte, satin and liquid formulations.

Rest assured, all products are vegan, cruelty-free, meeting Sephora’s clean standards. The “Voice” judge broke the big news on her Instagram page on Friday with a glammed up video of her fixing her own makeup in 1997, as well as a footage of her beauty looks during her “No Doubt” era.

GXVE launches in partnership with Nikki Eslami, founder and CEO of New Theory Ventures, which from its website “is a transformative and socially conscious venture capital firm created by beauty, personal care, and technology industry entrepreneurs that believe that ‘doing well and doing good’ are not mutually exclusive.”