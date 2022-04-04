background
Gunna & Pete Davidson Rap On SNL About Their Distaste For Long Films

Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email April 4, 2022Last Updated: April 4, 2022
Comedian and actor, Pete Davidson has been missing in action from Saturday Night Live for some time now due to busy schedule and the recent social media antics involving Ye. That notwithstanding, the screen star made a return last night, this time with a special guest, who he joined to rap about his love for brief films.

Pete, alongside cast members, Chris Redd and Simon Rex, delivered “Short-A** Movies”. For three and thirty seconds, the trio rap-joked about how movies like Batman and Heat are way too lengthy.

The comedians want nothing more but for movies to last for an hour and 40 minutes tops, as anything longer would bring discomfort to their butts or make them fall asleep during the course of the film’s runtime. Films like Liar Liar and Bambi, for example, perfectly meet all their criteria.

As an honorable mention, they did not fail to reference the three-minute shorts that always come on before every Pixar movie, as it brings them nothing but sadness.

However, the three weren’t the only ones that showed face in the comical video. Apparently, rapper, Gunna, also does not fancy long motion pictures. Utilizing his widely-popular song and catchphrase, he replied, “I’m not ‘Pushin P’ unless it’s under two hours.”

Catch all humor in the clip below:

