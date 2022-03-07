Gucci Mane’s “Publicity Stunt” Dethrones NBA YoungBoy’s “I Hate YoungBoy” To Become Number 1

Gucci Mane’s diss track, “Publicity Stunt”, aimed at NBA YoungBoy, is really stunting on the public, as it makes its way to number one on the trends.

No doubt NBA YoungBoy has had a pretty upbeat start to the year. Besides dropping his solo mixtape, Colors, in late January, YB was also on a collaborative album with DaBaby, titled “Better Than You”, released on the 4th of March. While a few rappers like DaBaby and Quando Rondo are in support of YB, he has also recently garnered a good number of enemies, though it might actually be his making.

YoungBoy added a few more enemies to the already existing catalogue of names on February 22md, when he unleashed his YouTube single “I Hate YoungBoy,” where he is heard hurling subliminal shots at 21 Savage, India, Boosie Badazz and more.

Amongst those getting hit with his disses was Gucci Mane, who refused to take the jabs lightly, as he also hopped into the booth to fire back with “Publicity Stunt”, released on March 4. East Atlanta Santa also dropped an accompanying music video for the track, where he fully addresses YB’s raps.

When YB released his single which also came with a visual, it went straight to number one on YouTube music trends. However, Gucci Mane’s “Publicity Stunt” has just recently knocked over YB’s diss track, assuming the throne as the most trending video.