Gucci Mane Calls Out NBA YoungBoy In ‘Publicity Stunt’, Comparing Himself To Putin

Following the direct insult he received from YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s scalding diss track “I Hate YoungBoy,” Gucci Mane has now come back with a response in the form of a freshly-released song dubbed “Publicity Stunt.”

“He tryna pull a publicity stunt/These rappers be pussy, they bleed once a month,” said Gucci in the song’s lead verse. “Don’t speak on my name, don’t get put in a blunt/You can diss all you want, still won’t get a response.”

While Gucci Mane does not make any direct references to YB, everyone still knows who’s on other side of the diss gun. “I thought you felt like Gucci Mane in 2006?” the rapper asks as the song stars to fade, now taking a direct shot at YoungBoy in his single, “Make No Sense,” released in 2020, in which the YB raps, “I feel like I’m Gucci Mane in 2006.”

An accompanying music video was also shot in the single’s honor. In the visual, Gucci can be seen accepting the delivery of a sick, new yellow Ferrari, blended with some footage of the rapper running a variety of mundane activities and routines, like skimming his pool, reading the newspaper, watering the lawn and pumping gas.

In-between the comeback shade being served, Gucci also finds time for some political-inclined commentary, rubbing shoulders with a host of world leaders including war-loving Russian president, Vladimir Putin.