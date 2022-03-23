Griselda Records Announce Their 2022 “Claires Back Tour” , To Kick Off May 10th

Griselda Records has just made the announcement that their 2022 tour will be taking off on the 10th of May in Chicago.

After having recently announced their upcoming Coachella performance, Griselda consisting of Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, and Benny the Butcher are also scheduled to get on the road for a tour. The Claires Back Tour will commence on May 10 in Ch-Town, making stops in Rochester, Boston, NYC, Washington DC, Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, and San Francisco.

The tour will be wrapped up on June the 3rd in L.A. Also opening up for all listed tour dates will be Doe Boy, who just released his latest album, “OH REALLY”, which comes with features from Nardo Wick, 42 Dugg, Moneybagg Yo, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.

Griselda Records has come such a long way from its original start as a clothing brand. Westside Gunn was the brain behind their clothing brand Griselda by Fashion Rebels, and was also the first to put out music on the record label. Adding to that, he began his eight-part collection with his 2012 project, Hitler Wears Hermes.

Their joint 2019 debút, WWCD, had features from 50 Cent, Eminem, Raekwon, Keisha Plum, Novel, and Tiona Deneice. The album also debúted at the 8th spot on the Billboard Rap Albums and No. 9 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.