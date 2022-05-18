Genesis Owusu leads AIR Awards Nominations

Ghanian-born Australian Singer Genesis Owusu is among the early leaders in the nominations for the 2022 Australian Independent Record (AIR) Awards. Closely followed by Amyl and The Sniffers and Courtney Barnett with two nominations each, Owusu leads the pack with three nominations for the annual Australian awards.

The impressive Ghanaian, who has recently been awarded the Breakthrough songwriter of the year award at the 2022 APRA Music Awards, has bagged nominations in the Independent Song of the Year, Independent Album of the Year, and the Best Independent Hip hop Album categories.

The AIR nominations are the latest on the long list of nominations and awards for the Ghana-born funk artist. Earlier in the year, the 24-year old singer won two awards for the Australian album of the year, and the Australian video of the Year at the J Awards ceremony. He also won the Australian Music Prize, an annual award with $30,000 prize money for his 2021 Album, “Smiling with no Teeth”, winning four ARIA awards. In February 2022, Owusu was awarded the Best Record at the Rolling Stone Australian Awards. Earlier in 2021, the artist finished first at the Vanda & Young Global songwriting competition.

With the new nominations, Owusu will likely be adding to his impressive collection of awards in the coming months. Here is a complete list of nominations for the 2022 AIR Awards.