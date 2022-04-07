background
News

Future Reveals His New Album Is Ready For Release, Teases Kanye West Collab With Video

Future is getting ready to DROP.

Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email April 7, 2022Last Updated: April 7, 2022
200 1 minute read
Future Reveals His New Album Is Ready For Release, Teases Kanye West Collab With Video, Undercover, News, April 7, 2022
Image via Getty/Prince Williams/Wireimage

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

It’s been over two years since the release of his last studio album, but the superstar rapper is inching closer to dropping a new album. In a streak of tweets posted this week, Hndrxx stayed teasing the imminent release. “Getting ready to DROP,” he tweeted on Tuesday. “When the album drop ain’t no being humble…Da biggest.”

It still remains unclear as to when he’d be dropping the project, but it  just might be as soon as this month. “Scooter said drop album this month,” Future added, making reference to his Freebandz affiliate, Young Scooter. “Major heat coming fast.”

And now it appears that the forthcoming album will be coming with a major guest collaboration with Kanye West. On his Instagram Story, Scooter posted a footage of Future and Ye on set of a video shoot. “This to [sic] hard,” he captioned the clip. “Im about leak it album soon.”

Don't Miss

Future himself has also posted a few photos from the same shoot, including racks of all-black clothing, boots, and accessories. Two years have slid past since the release of Future’s last album, High Off Life, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Warming up for the album release, he dropped a new single, “Worst Day.”

Future Reveals His New Album Is Ready For Release, Teases Kanye West Collab With Video, Undercover, News, April 7, 2022 Future Reveals His New Album Is Ready For Release, Teases Kanye West Collab With Video, Undercover, News, April 7, 2022 Future Reveals His New Album Is Ready For Release, Teases Kanye West Collab With Video, Undercover, News, April 7, 2022

Tags
Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email April 7, 2022Last Updated: April 7, 2022
200 1 minute read

Related Articles

Omeretta The Great Straightens Up What Happened In Her 2018 Social Media Feud With City Girls Rapper, Jt, Undercover, News, April 7, 2022

Omeretta The Great Straightens Up What Happened In Her 2018…

March 11, 2022
Bad Bunny, The Biggest Winner At Premio Lo Nuestro, Clearing 6 Awards, Undercover, News, April 7, 2022

Bad Bunny, The Biggest Winner at Premio Lo Nuestro, Clearing…

February 25, 2022
Young Thug Has Said Exactly When He Would Want To Hang Up His Rap Boots, Undercover, News, April 7, 2022

Young Thug Has Said Exactly When He Would Want To…

March 10, 2022
Gunna Shuts Down Troll Comments About His Fashion Style, Undercover, News, April 7, 2022

Gunna Shuts Down Troll Comments About His Fashion Style

March 30, 2022
Back to top button