Future Reveals His New Album Is Ready For Release, Teases Kanye West Collab With Video

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

It’s been over two years since the release of his last studio album, but the superstar rapper is inching closer to dropping a new album. In a streak of tweets posted this week, Hndrxx stayed teasing the imminent release. “Getting ready to DROP,” he tweeted on Tuesday. “When the album drop ain’t no being humble…Da biggest.”

It still remains unclear as to when he’d be dropping the project, but it just might be as soon as this month. “Scooter said drop album this month,” Future added, making reference to his Freebandz affiliate, Young Scooter. “Major heat coming fast.”

And now it appears that the forthcoming album will be coming with a major guest collaboration with Kanye West. On his Instagram Story, Scooter posted a footage of Future and Ye on set of a video shoot. “This to [sic] hard,” he captioned the clip. “Im about leak it album soon.”

Future himself has also posted a few photos from the same shoot, including racks of all-black clothing, boots, and accessories. Two years have slid past since the release of Future’s last album, High Off Life, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Warming up for the album release, he dropped a new single, “Worst Day.”