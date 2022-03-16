Fontaines D.C. Playing For Free St Patrick’s Day Show And Livestream In Dublin

Fontaines D.C. are getting prepped to take on a free show in Dublin for St Patrick’s Day.

The forthcoming show is scheduled to go down at The Complex in Dublin this Thursday, March 17th, and will also be live-streamed. The band will, at the show, be performing new unreleased tracks off their upcoming third album, “Skinty Fia”, to be released next month.

The event, being brought to life in collaboration with whiskey brand, Jameson, will be presented alongside a short film about the band’s roots in Dublin, and a look at their formative years.

“This St. Patricks Day, we’ll be doing a live stream with @jamesonwhiskey from Dublin, to you, wherever you are,” Fontaines D.C. tweeted, announcing the show.

Earlier this month it was announced that Fontaines D.C. would be joining the Glastonbury 2022 line-up, alongside new headliners, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar. They’ll also be playing at Reading & Leeds Festival, Sam Fender’s Finsbury Park gig and TRNSMT Festival. They’re really way deep in their bag.

The group also won the award for Best Band In The World at the 2022 BandLab NME Awards, beating Amyl & The Sniffers, Ben&Ben, Bring Me The Horizon, CHVRCHES, Glass Animals, HAIM, Måneskin, Nova Twins and Wolf Alice to the gong.