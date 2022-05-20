Flavour Flav adds a new son after Paternity test

Flavour Flav has become a father for the eight-time after paternity has revealed he has a new son. The son reportedly named Jordan has been a subject of debate between the rapper and his former manager, Kate Gammell.

With the paternity test confirming that the child is his, the rapper is reportedly now looking to build a proper relationship with his youngest son. The boy, Jordan, who is now three years old was conceived during a brief relationship between Kate Gammell and Flav that lasted only three years.

Although it has only been revealed publicly, reports have it that Flav conducted the paternity test in 2019 and subsequently informed Gammell that he was accepting the boy as is. Gammell has however revealed that since that communication, she has been raising the young boy alone.

Following the public revelation, the parents of Gammell, have now confirmed, in an interview with TMZ, that the rapper and his former manager have reached an agreement on the custodian of the child and the legal and necessary support. The agreement is however subject to a hearing scheduled for later this year before it is legalised and made official.

While awaiting an official court ruling, the rapper has been performing fatherly duties by teaching the 3-year old boy how to play the drums. Jordan will also take the rapper’s last name, Dayton. With Jordan now joining the rapper’s big family, he becomes the rapper’s eighth child. The Power Hit rapper who has not been shy about his brig family has seven other children from three women.