Fivio Foreign Upcoming Debút Album Tracklist, “B.I.B.L.E” Featuring Quavo, A$AP Rocky, Chlöe & More

Fivio Foreign’s upcoming debút studio album, B.I.B.L.E., has been long overdue, but come this Friday, April 8th, all fans will finally feast to their fill. Ahead of the anticipated release, the New York spitter on Monday afternoon went on social media to share the upcoming LP’s tracklist that is packed full with impressive guest features.

Among the guest acts appearing alongside Fiv are KayCyy, who comes in on “On God,” and again with “Have Mercy” singer, Chlöe, on “Hello.” Quavo also made his contribution by lending his lyrical abilities to two different tracks – “Through The Fire” and “Magic City,” closely followed by “City of Gods,” featuring Ye and Alicia Keys, already put out as one of the lead singles for the upcoming project.

Assisting Fiv on his first, full-length studio effort are Queen Naija, Coi Leray, A$AP Rocky, Lil Yachty, Lil Tjay, Yung Bleu, DJ Khaled, Vory, Polo G, Blueface, and Ne-Yo. The 17-track record also comes with a few solo renditions that include “For Nothin,” “Feel My Struggle,” “Whoever,” and “Can’t Be Us.”

Fivio rose to international recognition after being featured on Ye’s Donda I and II projects. Though an ex-con, sadly, Fivio has been getting all the love from his peers, evident in all those features on the new album that would be available this Friday on all music streaming platforms.