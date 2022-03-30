background
News

Fivio Foreign Debut Album, “B.I.B.L.E” Cover Art

Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 30, 2022Last Updated: March 30, 2022
201 1 minute read
Fivio Foreign Debut Album, &Quot;B.i.b.l.e&Quot; Cover Art, Undercover, News, March 30, 2022
Photo credit: XXL

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Fivio Foreign has just unveiled the cover artwork for his highly-anticipated B.I.B.L.E album, which also happens to be his debút.

Following the Brooklyn rapper’s release from jail in July last year, he has been on a roll, upping his game and making major career moves. His “First Day Home” on Funk Flex’s show proved that he indeed put in work to elevate his bars during his time behind bars. This he showed the world on Kanye West’s “Off The Grid.”

The collab with Ye on his Donda project marked the beginning of a solid working relationship with the rap mogul who will also be executive-producing Fivio’s debut album.

Don't Miss

Fivio’s upcoming debút album, B.I.B.L.E is slated for release on the 8th of April after facing a slight delay. On Tuesday morning, March 29th, the rapper went on IG to share the official cover art for the new project with a caption that had a message to his fans.

“It’s a Blessing to announce my 1st Album on my birthday,” he wrote. “The love y’all show me mean so much to me. LMK who y’all think is on this album. April 8 we gon shake up the game a little bit.”

After having featured on Ye’s two latest projects, the rapper dropped a new track, “Magic City”, featuring Quavo. There has also been some rumors that Pop Smoke would be making a posthumous appearance on the LP, but that remains confirmed.

Tags
Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 30, 2022Last Updated: March 30, 2022
201 1 minute read

Related Articles

Saba Drops Highly Anticipated Album ‘Few Good Things’, Undercover, News, March 30, 2022

Saba Drops Highly Anticipated Album ‘Few Good Things’

February 4, 2022
Riaa Come At Nft Platform, Hitpiece, With Legal Action Threats, Calling It ‘Outright Theft’, Undercover, News, March 30, 2022

RIAA Come At NFT Platform, HitPiece, With Legal Action Threats,…

February 7, 2022
Boslen Unleashes Gonzo Era With Unrelenting “Levels”, Undercover, News, March 30, 2022

Boslen Unleashes Gonzo Era With Unrelenting “Levels”

February 18, 2022
Police Name Justin Johnson As Suspect In Young Dolph'S Murder, Issue Arrest Warrant, Undercover, News, March 30, 2022

Police Name Justin Johnson As Suspect In Young Dolph’s Murder,…

January 6, 2022
Back to top button