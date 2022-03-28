background
Fivio Foreign Previews New Music Featuring Quavo

Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 28, 2022Last Updated: March 28, 2022
Photo credit: Johnny Nunez, WireImage

With the announced release date for Fivio Foreign’s upcoming new studio album, B.I.B.L.E, fast approaching, Fivio has been raising some PR dust on the music scene. His just recently shared a snippet that features Quavo, one of hip-hop’s most-accomplished hook layers and hit-makers.

Fivio Foreign has been on a roll, gaining major traction since his appearance on Ye’s Donda. “Off The Grid” beautifully displayed Fivio’s ability to tackle a more serious subject matter, while still murdering the beat in an impressive and stylish manner.

Since that huge reveal, it’s also been announced that Ye would be executive-producing his new album. Ye must have really taken a shine to Fivio and his incredible talents. Foreign, not dallying, dropped a New York anthem titled “City Of Gods,” featuring Ye and legendary songwriter/musician, Alicia Keys.

“City Of Gods” performed great to critical acclaim, alongside a fanfare from listeners of each artist involved on the track. The timing of said single couldn’t have been more perfect, as it leads up to his album release. Capitalizing on his hot streak, Fivio jumped on social media to preview some new music that probably stands a chance to be heard on B.I.B.L.E.

On the nearly 1-minute long snippet, though, Quavo can be heard delivering some lines over drill instrumentation.

