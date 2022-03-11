background
Fat Joe Relives The Moment When He Brought Biggie & Bone Thugs Together For The Classic Collab, “Notorious Thugs”

Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 11, 2022Last Updated: March 11, 2022
Photo credit: Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images

If you ever want your ears filled with captivating tales in Hip-Hop history, Fat Joe is your guy. The New York rapper has been doing rap for decades, so it would only be right if he carries thousands of stories and memories about his rap peers. Not too long ago, he brought life to a memory about “Notorious Thugs.”

Wednesday, March 9th, was the day that marked the 25th anniversary of Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G” Wallace’s coldblooded murder, and a host of his friends and loved ones all paid their respects in tributes shared on their various socials.

Amongst one such friends was Fat Joe, who went on his Instagram page to share a throwback photo of him with Biggie, Diddy, Lil Kim, and Bone Thus-N-Harmony. Biggie and Bone came together for their classic hit, “Notorious Thugs”, featured on the late rapper’s posthumous sophomore album, Life After Death.

“Fun fact i got a call from BIG and he said joe i need your boys BONE on a song,” wrote Fate Joe in the post’s caption. “I said say no more BONE N BIGGIE BONE N BIGGIE. I love you BIG we will never forget you 25 years later we will never forget THE KING OF NY.”

