Fans Deeply Analyze MGK’s "Twin Flame" In Relation To What It Could Mean For Megan Fox

Photo credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Machine Gun Kelly fans noticed a heartbeat sound lurking in the background of his new track, “Twin Flame,” and now suddenly think it could be a hint at Megan Fox s pregnancy. The song is a track off MGK’s new album, mainstream sellout.

“New MGK song twin flame has a heartbeat in it. Megan Fox is pregnant. you heard it here first folks,” tweeted one user, this week. After the theory started to blow up, some others came for a debate. “Y’all I’m a labor and delivery nurse I promise you the heartbeat on twin flame is not a baby’s heartbeat,” wrote another user.

Kelly, on Friday, was questioned about the heartbeat sound during an Instagram Livestream, but he neither confirmed nor deny the meaning of the sound.

“I was actually wondering if anyone would pick up on, so I’m going to plead the Fifth on that one and just let you guys have that to guess what it is,” he said. “But yeah, it’s … that’s a rough one to talk about.”

One fan guessed that “Megan Fox is either pregnant or she had a miscarriage.”

The track and the sound embedded in it are creating just the expected buzz they were made for.

