Eric Clapton Postpones Shows After Testing Positive For Covid-19

Legendary British performer, Eric Clapton has tested positive for covid 19. The 77- year old double vaccinated British singer and guitarist announced this in a Facebook post on Monday evening.

Expressing his frustration at the unappreciated disruption of scheduled plans, the guitarist announced he will be taking time off his scheduled tour to recover properly before hitting the road again. Clapton stated that the decision had to be taken to protect his long term health and to further protect his band members from the risk of exposure to the virus.

Clapton has therefore announced that his earlier scheduled performances in Zurich on 17th May and Milan on 18th May will now be rescheduled to a later date to be announced later. He however expressed hope of returning to the stage for the scheduled performances on the 20th and 21st of May in Bologna, Italy.

Clapton,77, though double vaxxed, has been critical of global COVID-19 measures put in place over the past two years. He has also repeatedly cast aspersions on the efficiency of the COVID-19 vaccine while repeatedly stating the adverse reaction he suffered as side effects after taking the Aztrazenca vaccine dose. In a letter shared by Robin Minotti, a confidant of the artist, Clapton described the safety and efficiency of the vaccine as “propaganda”. In another interview earlier this year, the British performer who has shared the stage with a legendary Italian singer, Andrea Bocelli, stated that the adverse effect of the vaccine made him fear his musical career might be over.

It is however unclear if the artist might begin to see the vaccine in a different light following his exposure to the virus.