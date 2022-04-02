Enrique Iglesias Drops New Single, “Espacio en Tu Corazón”

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Enrique Iglesias has dropped a new single which he has titled, “Espacio en Tu Corazón”.

Regardless of his legendary status, Spanish entertainer, Enrique Iglesias, keeps going hard with the music. He had just released the video to “Te Fuiste,” his collaboration with Puerto Rican rapper, Myke Towers, taken off Iglesias’ latest LP, Final, Vol. 1.

For the album, which is his eleventh studio project, he suggested it would be his last, but he had some fantastic features on the body of work. Guest features like Descemer Bueno, Zion, Lennox, Wisin, Bad Bunny, Pitbull, Nicky Jam, and Farruko, which he also featured on his 2022 “Me Pase (The Remixes)” EP.

Before the release of his perceived-to-be last album, Final, Vol. 1, Enrique hadn’t dropped any full-length release since “Sex and Love”, released back in 2014. But if there is one thing that is sure, it is that Enrique is a hard worker open to new challenges when it comes to his craft.

Speaking to Rolling Stone in 2021, he said:

“…being able to do something that’s more pop, something that’s more urban, that’s what’s kept me spiritually and what’s kept me alive in terms of my enthusiasm for music.”

Be sure to check out the new single below: