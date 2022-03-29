background
Ella Mai Reveals Release Date And Cover Artwork For New Sophomore Album, ‘Heart on My Sleeve’

Photo credit: Jonathan Mannion

Ella Mai is now prepared to bare and empty her heart, down to the very last drop of every emotion.

The Grammy award-winning R&B star has made the announcement that bore the information we’ve all been waiting for. The information that says her sophomore album, ‘Heart on My Sleeve’, will be arriving on May 6th. Together with the album title and release date, she also uncovered the cover artwork for the new body of work.

“i poured my whole heart into this album, more so than ever before,” Ella told fans in the announcement tweet. “i am overly excited for this sophomore journey. let’s do it all over again!”

In January, she put out the album’s lead single, “DFMU.” And from a few photos she had shared last year, Pharrell and Mustard are going to be making some insane contributions to the project.

“It’s still me and it’s elevated,” Ella said, when speaking to Billboard. “When I released my debut album, I was 23 about to be 24, and now I’m about to be 27. Just in life, I’m a different woman. I’m more mature and I’ve experienced different things than I did when I was a 23-year-old. I’m more sure of myself as an artist. I’ve been able to tour the world and I think that opens your eyes up a lot more. It’s me still and it’s just an elevated version.”

