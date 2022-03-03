Dreamville Fest Has Announced Its Line-up For The Two-day Event

Dreamville Festival, the popular music fest introduced by rapper, J. Cole, has just announced its all-star lineup for this year’s two-day event taking place at Dix Park.

The entire Dreamville Records roster will be serving performances during the festival, and those would include J. Cole, Ari Lennox, Bas, J.I.D, EarthGang, Cozz, Omen, and Lute, who has his roots from Charlotte.

The lineup also includes Lil Baby, T-Pain, Ja Rule & Ashanti, Kehlani, Moneybagg Yo, Bia, Morray, Wale, Rico Nasty, Fivio Foreign, Larry June, and special guest, Wizkid, Nigeria’s finest export. The fest will have DJ Drama performing for the first time since its inception, with Gangsta Grillz collaborative performances which will feature rap icons, Lil Wayne, Jeezy and T.I.

The festival holding on the 2nd of April through the 3rd, at Dix Park, requires that guests provide proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of attending the event.

General admission and VIP tickets have also gone on sale via the Dreamville Festival website. The Dreamville Fest benefits both the Dreamville Foundation and Dix Park Conservancy. Everybody wins.

The first-ever Dreamville Festival went down in April, 2019, following its postponement from the original September 2018 date, due to the Hurricane Florence situation at the time.