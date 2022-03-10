background
Drake Shocks Fan With A Stack Of $10,000 For Birthday

Ikedichim Chibundu March 10, 2022
Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Drake continues to prove that one can be very wealthy and also very generous.

The “Find Your Love” rapper recently gifted a lucky fan the ultimate birthday gift by completely taking him off-guard with a $10,000 surprise! While still on his island vacation in Turks and Caicos, the young fan was opportune to run into Drizzy himself, which to many is a dream come true.

But when the 6 god came to discover that it was actually the lad’s birthday on that very day, Drizzy made the young man the newest owner of a stack of cash. In a video footage posted on Snapchat, the OVO boss is seen giving the birthday boy a tight, warm hug, while his friends that were present at the scene couldn’t contain their screams, as they literally couldn’t believe their eyes.

Drake, over the years and throughout his career, has been widely known for his unbelievable generosity. Last year, on Christmas Day, while driving through his hometown, Toronto, in a Maybach whip, he practically handed out stacks and stacks of cash to unsuspecting people he rolled up on in the streets.

Clearly, if Drizzy has 99 problems, money sure ain’t one, as he even recently acquired a whopping $70 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

