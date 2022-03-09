Drake Has Listed His YOLO Estate For Sale At $15 Million

Just a week after purchasing a $70 million mansion in Beverly Crest, Drake’s infamous YOLO Estate in Hidden Hills is officially on sale.

The three-acre property sitting pretty on a private cul-de-sac in the exclusive and gated enclave will be going for the rate of $14.8 million. Erected in 1974, the 12,500-square-foot English Tudor contains seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, six fireplaces, a wine cellar, tasting room, bar, recording studio, and movie theater.

The master suite hides behind a bookshelf and extends to 2,000 square feet with two marble bathtubs. Other notable features include a tennis court, sand volleyball court, swimming pool with spa grotto, 80 foot-long rock waterslide, mechanical bull, and equestrian amenities like horse stable and riding ring.

To add to the main estate, Drake also listed two other properties found in the community, which include a 3,600-square-foot ranch for $4.5 million and a 2,500-square-foot ranch at $2.9 million. The three homes can be purchased for the combined sum of $22.2 million, giving a triple-lot estate that spans 6.5 acres.

Drizzy formerly bought his Hidden Hills party pad in 2012 for $7.7 million, and briefly listed it for a little below $20 million in 2017. Meanwhile, last week, he purchased a much bigger home in the Beverly Crest area in a deal off the market for a reported $70 million.