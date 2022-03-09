background
News

Drake Has Listed His YOLO Estate For Sale At $15 Million

Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 9, 2022Last Updated: March 9, 2022
0 202 1 minute read
Drake Has Listed His YOLO Estate For Sale At $15 Million » Undercover FM » Post » March 9, 2022
Photo credit: Courtesy of Republic Records

Just a week after purchasing a $70 million mansion in Beverly Crest, Drake’s infamous YOLO Estate in Hidden Hills is officially on sale.

The three-acre property sitting pretty on a private cul-de-sac in the exclusive and gated enclave will be going for the rate of $14.8 million. Erected in 1974, the 12,500-square-foot English Tudor contains seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, six fireplaces, a wine cellar, tasting room, bar, recording studio, and movie theater.

Drake Has Listed His YOLO Estate For Sale At $15 Million » Undercover FM » Post » March 9, 2022Drake Has Listed His YOLO Estate For Sale At $15 Million » Undercover FM » Post » March 9, 2022Drake Has Listed His YOLO Estate For Sale At $15 Million » Undercover FM » Post » March 9, 2022Drake Has Listed His YOLO Estate For Sale At $15 Million » Undercover FM » Post » March 9, 2022

Related Articles

The master suite hides behind a bookshelf and extends to 2,000 square feet with two marble bathtubs. Other notable features include a tennis court, sand volleyball court, swimming pool with spa grotto, 80 foot-long rock waterslide, mechanical bull, and equestrian amenities like horse stable and riding ring.

Drake Has Listed His YOLO Estate For Sale At $15 Million » Undercover FM » Post » March 9, 2022Drake Has Listed His YOLO Estate For Sale At $15 Million » Undercover FM » Post » March 9, 2022 Drake Has Listed His YOLO Estate For Sale At $15 Million » Undercover FM » Post » March 9, 2022 Drake Has Listed His YOLO Estate For Sale At $15 Million » Undercover FM » Post » March 9, 2022 Drake Has Listed His YOLO Estate For Sale At $15 Million » Undercover FM » Post » March 9, 2022

To add to the main estate, Drake also listed two other properties found in the community, which include a 3,600-square-foot ranch for $4.5 million and a 2,500-square-foot ranch at $2.9 million. The three homes can be purchased for the combined sum of $22.2 million, giving a triple-lot estate that spans 6.5 acres.

Drizzy formerly bought his Hidden Hills party pad in 2012 for $7.7 million, and briefly listed it for a little below $20 million in 2017. Meanwhile, last week, he purchased a much bigger home in the Beverly Crest area in a deal off the market for a reported $70 million.

Tags
Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 9, 2022Last Updated: March 9, 2022
0 202 1 minute read

Related Articles

2 Chainz Calls On LeBron James To 'Get Your Poodle' Following Kevin Hart's Freestyle For Him » Undercover FM » Post » March 9, 2022

2 Chainz Calls On LeBron James To ‘Get Your Poodle’…

February 15, 2022
Snoop Dogg Spotted With Slick Rick & DaBaby With "Bacc On Death Row" Album Around The Corner » Undercover FM » Post » March 9, 2022

Snoop Dogg Spotted With Slick Rick & DaBaby With “Bacc…

February 2, 2022
Drake Has Wagered Over $1B In Virtual Gambling Since Joining In December » Undercover FM » Post » March 9, 2022

Drake Has Wagered Over $1B In Virtual Gambling Since Joining…

February 8, 2022
Kanye West CrashImagespaceShutterstock

Kanye West Headlines 2022 Coachella Festival In April

January 6, 2022
Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button