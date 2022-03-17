background
News

Drake And Son Rock Matching Hairstyles In New Instagram Selfie

Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 17, 2022Last Updated: March 17, 2022
0 200 1 minute read
Drake And Son Rock Matching Hairstyles In New Instagram Selfie, Undercover, News, March 17, 2022
Photo credit: Drake's Instagram @champagnepapi

Drake, like every good father, loves to spend time with his son, and some of those precious moments he often decides to show the world.

After debuting a fresh cornrow hairstyle last week, Drake gave fans another peek of the new look on his Instagram Story — this time sharing a selfie flanked his son Adonis, wearing the same hairdo. In the image, which seems to be a screenshot from a FaceTime call, both Drizzy and his kid are seen sporting the same straight-back braids.

Drake And Son Rock Matching Hairstyles In New Instagram Selfie, Undercover, News, March 17, 2022

Related Articles

While this would be a new look for the 6 god, the hairstyle is already a signature thing for his son, Adonis, who he co-parents with French artist and former adult film star, Sophie Brussaux, has had his hair styled in cornrows more than once, most recently for his birthday celebration last October, which Drake later shared pictures of.

Drizzy revealed his new cornrow hairstyle on March 11th, sharing hot mirror selfies on his Instagram Story. In one photo, Drake can be seen standing in front of a black marble wall as he takes a shot of himself in a geometric mirror. While carefully holding his phone, he looks down, tilting his head slightly to show off the fresh braids.

Tags
Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 17, 2022Last Updated: March 17, 2022
0 200 1 minute read

Related Articles

Drake Has Listed His Yolo Estate For Sale At $15 Million, Undercover, News, March 17, 2022

Drake Has Listed His YOLO Estate For Sale At $15…

March 9, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion Drops Hot New Single ‘Flamin’ Hottie’, Undercover, News, March 17, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Hot New Single ‘Flamin’ Hottie’

February 7, 2022
Lil Nas X'S Brother Pleads With Nicki Minaj For Forgiveness On His Behalf, Undercover, News, March 17, 2022

Lil Nas X’s Brother Pleads With Nicki Minaj For Forgiveness…

February 3, 2022
Hailie Scott &Amp; Alaina Mathers Show Their Support For Dad During Eminem'S Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show, Undercover, News, March 17, 2022

Hailie Scott & Alaina Mathers Show Their Support For Dad…

February 15, 2022
Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button