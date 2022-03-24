Drake and LeBron James Bless A Mother And Her High School Athlete Son With $100,000

The 6 god is out there blessing lives and this time making dreams come to fruition for one young athlete and his mom.

Drake and longtime buddy, Lebron James, hosted a dinner with Lobos 1707 tequila at one of his fave restaurants, Harbour 60 in Toronto, which holds lots of fond memories for him, also where his “Headlines” music video was filmed. The dinner was done as part of his new partnership with the online betting platform, Stake.

For the special, exclusive dinner, he invited a local high school basketball star, Michael Evbagharu, who plays for Royal Crown Academic School, together with his mother. There, Drizzy hit them with the surprise of a lifetime.

“His mother is one of the hardest working women, period,” said Drake. “She’s grinding, she’s working a bunch of jobs in the hopes that her son does incredible things, which we pray he will.”

The invited guests arrived to the dinner without a single clue as to what Drake and LeBron had in store for them. Awestruck while receiving the lump sum of $100K from Drizzy, the woman asked, “I’m not dreaming?”, as Drake humbly said, “Hopefully it makes this journey just a little easier.”

Like that shocking surprise wasn’t enough, a pair of his new NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra sneakers were also given to the young athlete. Bless your heart, Drake.