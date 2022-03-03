Dolly Parton To Grant Fans Access To Her Limited Edition NFTs In Her Upcoming Event

Dolly Parton will be coming through to this year’s South by Southwest conference for the first time ever. The icon will be joining forces with Fox Entertainment’s Blockchain Creative Labs to give fans “an audience-centric Web3 experience,” the event blog reports.

The country singer will be seizing the moment to promote her new original novel titled “Run, Rose, Run”, with a conversation, alongside co-author, James Patterson. Moderating the event will be the award-winning actress Connie Britton inside ACL Live at The Moody Theater on March 18.

Right after that conversation, Parton will go on to perform songs off the new album that accompanies the novel. During the event too, fans will be gaining access to NFTs from the legendary music icon.

Speaking on the upcoming event, Dolly said: “I’m almost always up for trying something new and different. I’d say releasing NFTs at my first ever appearance at SXSW, with James Patterson by my side, definitely counts as new and different!”

Parton’s appearance would be satisfying a longtime goal for SXSW organizers, said the Chief Programming Officer, Hugh Forrest. “Beyond her legendary status in the music industry, Dolly embodies the SXSW spirit as she extends her unique brand of creativity across many verticals.”