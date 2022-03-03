background
News

Dolly Parton To Grant Fans Access To Her Limited Edition NFTs In Her Upcoming Event

Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 3, 2022Last Updated: March 3, 2022
0 201 1 minute read
Dolly Parton To Grant Fans Access To Her Limited Edition NFTs In Her Upcoming Event » Undercover FM » Post » March 4, 2022
Photo credit: Getty Images

Dolly Parton will be coming through to this year’s South by Southwest conference for the first time ever. The icon will be joining forces with Fox Entertainment’s Blockchain Creative Labs to give fans “an audience-centric Web3 experience,” the event blog reports.

The country singer will be seizing the moment to promote her new original novel titled “Run, Rose, Run”, with a conversation, alongside co-author, James Patterson. Moderating the event will be the award-winning actress Connie Britton inside ACL Live at The Moody Theater on March 18.

Dolly Parton To Grant Fans Access To Her Limited Edition NFTs In Her Upcoming Event » Undercover FM » Post » March 4, 2022
This cover image released by Butterfly Records shows “Run Rose Run” by Dolly Parton.

Right after that conversation, Parton will go on to perform songs off the new album that accompanies the novel. During the event too, fans will be gaining access to NFTs from the legendary music icon.

Related Articles

Speaking on the upcoming event, Dolly said: “I’m almost always up for trying something new and different. I’d say releasing NFTs at my first ever appearance at SXSW, with James Patterson by my side, definitely counts as new and different!”

Parton’s appearance would be satisfying a longtime goal for SXSW organizers, said the Chief Programming Officer, Hugh Forrest. “Beyond her legendary status in the music industry, Dolly embodies the SXSW spirit as she extends her unique brand of creativity across many verticals.”

Tags
Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 3, 2022Last Updated: March 3, 2022
0 201 1 minute read

Related Articles

For Valentine's Day, Future Advises Men To Give Money In Place Of Old-fashioned Flowers » Undercover FM » Post » March 4, 2022

For Valentine’s Day, Future Advises Men To Give Money In…

February 18, 2022
Eminem & Dr. Dre Secure Spots On The Billboard 200 Top 10 Following Super Bowl Boost In Sales » Undercover FM » Post » March 4, 2022

Eminem & Dr. Dre Secure Spots On The Billboard 200…

February 21, 2022
Tory Lanez & Justin Bieber Meet Up In The Studio » Undercover FM » Post » March 4, 2022

Tory Lanez & Justin Bieber Meet Up In The Studio

February 9, 2022
2 Chainz Sets February 4th For "Dope Don't Sell Itself" » Undercover FM » Post » March 4, 2022

2 Chainz Sets February 4th For “Dope Don’t Sell Itself”

January 21, 2022
Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button