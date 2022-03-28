Doja Cat Tenders Apology To Fans After Harsh Comments And Announcement To Quit Music

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Days after she had announced that she was walking away from music, following an uproar that had ensued from fans, the “Love To Dream” rapper is showing efforts toward making amends for her insensitive comments which made her feel like an ingrate.

Doja reflected on the successful life the love and support from her global fan-base have been able to afford her, and packaged her how she felt in a series of tweets she posted on Saturday.

“I can travel, I can eat good food, I can see new people, I can smile,” she wrote. “I can make memories that I dreamed of having, I can laugh, I can support my family and my friends, I can learn about the world, and I can give back to everyone because of you.”

Doja had come under fire when she disregarded her fans in Paraguay following the cancellation of her show due to the weather. She was met with protests and backlash from her supporters, a few others that stayed waiting outside her hotel.

Prior to now, Doja tendered no apologies for the missed show. “I’m not sorry,” she wrote right before hinting on quitting her music career. “This shit ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care.”

But after having returned to the stage for a show in Brazil on Friday, Doja reconsidered her past statements and decided to make frantic attempts to turn things around.