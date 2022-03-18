DJ Khaled Working With Rod Wave, Lil Durk & Gunna For New Studio Album

It’s another one for DJ Khaled, as he teases new collaborations for his next project, which would include the likes of Gunna, Lil Durk, and Rod Wave.

It’s hasn’t even been up to a year since DJ Khaled dropped his last studio album and he’s already back in the studio cooking up its follow-up. The famed DJ, this week, hopped on his IG page to share glimpses and snaps of him in his studio working with a selection of collaborators billed to appear on the next LP, which include Gunna, Lil Durk, and Rod Wave.

With all the great amounts of successes recorded by Khaled and his select collaborators, you can tell the world-famous DJ is hellbent on churning out one of his best works yet. But despite Khaled sharing the snaps and short, muted clips, he unfortunately failed to give away any more snippets of the audio meals being cooked.

That notwithstanding, each glimpse gained from each post seemed to provide more reasons to look forward to the Miami producer’s next album. DJ Khaled had previously hinted at a couple of other hit-worthy collaborations.

Apparently, he’s been working with Kanye West on something special for the upcoming new release. OVO boss, Drake, also has some hot new music with the producer.