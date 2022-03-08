background
News

Diddy Surfaces With A Message For Willie Taylor And Freddy P Over Their Comments

Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 8, 2022Last Updated: March 8, 2022
0 200 1 minute read
Diddy Surfaces With A Message For Willie Taylor And Freddy P Over Their Comments » Undercover FM » Post » March 8, 2022
Photo credit: Daniela Federici

Mr. Combs has come with a message for Day 26’s Willie Taylor and Da Band’s Freddy P that called out the show they once featured in.

Over the past week, Diddy has been feeling the heat all the comments are bringing his way. So far, there has been a good number of accusations pinned on him all throughout his career from his own artists formerly signed to Bad Boy Records. And, recently, his Making The Band takeover which aired in the early 2000s has been making the rounds and catching public attention.

We had formerly reported about how the Day 26 singer Willie Taylor stated that Making The Band ripped him off whilst taking advantage of young talent. Da Band’s Freddy P also later posted an emotional video, in which he had blames Diddy for being the reason why he “hates f*ckin life.”

Related Articles

Diddy was not going to let that slide without his addressing it. “Stop all your crying, b*tching & moaning,” Diddy wrote in a message shared on his Instagram Story. “Hustle Harder or get the f*ck out of our way. -Love.” Diddy is like that father that would rather gaslight his child in place of accepting the wrongdoing and rendering an apology, especially when obviously at fault.

Tags
Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 8, 2022Last Updated: March 8, 2022
0 200 1 minute read

Related Articles

T-Pain Says ‘Everybody Knew That Sh*t Was Happening’, As He Weighs In On Joe Rogan Controversy » Undercover FM » Post » March 8, 2022

T-Pain Says ‘Everybody Knew That Sh*t Was Happening’, As He…

February 8, 2022
DaBaby filmed fighting in a bowling alley with ex DaniLeigh’s brother » Undercover FM » Post » March 8, 2022

DaBaby filmed fighting in a bowling alley with ex DaniLeigh’s…

February 10, 2022
Snoop Dogg Drops New Album ‘BODR’ Via Death Row Records » Undercover FM » Post » March 8, 2022

Snoop Dogg Drops New Album ‘BODR’ Via Death Row Records

February 11, 2022
"Law And Order" Actor, Ned Eisenberg Dead At 65 » Undercover FM » Post » March 8, 2022

“Law And Order” Actor, Ned Eisenberg Dead At 65

March 4, 2022
Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button