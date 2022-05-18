Diddy Spotted Kissing Gina On Instagram

More drama trail the Billboard Music award as the relationship between Diddy and model Gina Huynh once thought to have come to a halt, seems to be back on again. In a viral picture posted by the model on Instagram, Diddy was seen kissing Gina on her cheeks.

The model had earlier posted a video of herself at the BMSs on Instagram rooting for Diddy, who hosted the recently concluded Billboard Music Awards (BMA). The caption, “Baby daddy is hosting Billboards.” However, after Diddy was spotted watching his other rumoured boo, Yung Miami, twerk at an afterparty, it appeared as though there was nothing to Gina’s post after all. Gina posting the picture of Diddy kissing her on her cheeks has changed the relationship’s dynamics again.

And now it appears that Diddy and Gina may be back together.

While Diddy appeared to have been enjoying life away from Gina in recent months after signing Jozzy to his record label and debuting his new song with Bryson Tiller at the BMAs, Gina, on the other, has been rumoured in the same period to have dated a handful of artists including Chris Brown and Mayweather.

This, unfortunately, might mean the end of the relationship between Diddy and Yung Miami, who fans were beginning to think was hitting up. However, do expect Yung Miami to go down without a fight, and she’s already putting what looks like one up.

Shortly after Gina posted the picture of Diddy kissing her on her cheeks on Instagram, Yung Maimi posted what looked right a reaction to the photo.

Somebody please give this bitch some attention! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) May 17, 2022

The tweet immediately drew Gina’s attention as she responded in an Instagram story with, “If anybody is seeking attention… BITCH, IT’S YOU”, to which the half of the City Girls responded on Twitter:

Attention? Bitch I am the attention let’s be clear! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) May 17, 2022

The conversation continued over a couple more posts and tweets before the ladies moved on to other things. With Diddy keeping quiet amidst all of this, the 52-year old might look to settle things quietly as he chooses between the two.