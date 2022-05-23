background
Diddy gives JAY-Z Accolades for filling Biggie and Tupac’s Shoes After Their Deaths

Olumide JokotadeMay 23, 2022Last Updated: May 23, 2022
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Sean Combs and Jay-Z attend 2017 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch at Owlwood Estate on February 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

In celebrating the life, legacy and what would have been the 50th birthday of the Notorious B.I.G, who tragically died in March 1997 when he was gunned down in Los Angeles, his friends and mentees and bigwigs in the global music space gathered on a hosted space on Twitter yesterday to wish the legend a posthumous birthday.

New York – July 23: (L-R) Rappers Notorious B.i.g., Tupac Shakur And Redman Pose For A Portrait At Club Amazon On July 23, 1993 In New York, New York. (Photo By Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Explaining how he was able to put on a solid face following the death of two of his closest buddies, Jay -Z said on the Twitter space, “as far as Big and ‘Pac and pushing forward, that’s just me being a student of the game and loving the game and loving the culture and wanting to push the culture forward.”

Sharing the success and respect accorded him to others, the rap genius explained that although stepping into the legend’s shoes was impossible, someone had to do the natural thing of stepping up to continue their good works and that others have done just as much as he has. “That was the challenge I faced, and that’s a void. That’s a big void. Others stepped in to fill it as well, not just myself. That’s a big void. That’s the two pillars right there. Imagine that, within a year,” he continued.

    • As Jay-Z wasn’t going to take the credit he rightfully deserved, Sean Diddy Combs chimed in to give JAY-Z his rightfully earned flowers, “Bro, you filled them shoes though. You came in, and we give thanks. You came, and I know how much Big really looked up to Jay.” He further explained that Jay-Z deserved even bigger flowers for not only stepping into the shoes of two people at once but also taking Rap Music and the Hip Hop world to an even higher level.

