Diddy gives JAY-Z Accolades for filling Biggie and Tupac’s Shoes After Their Deaths

In celebrating the life, legacy and what would have been the 50th birthday of the Notorious B.I.G, who tragically died in March 1997 when he was gunned down in Los Angeles, his friends and mentees and bigwigs in the global music space gathered on a hosted space on Twitter yesterday to wish the legend a posthumous birthday.

Explaining how he was able to put on a solid face following the death of two of his closest buddies, Jay -Z said on the Twitter space, “as far as Big and ‘Pac and pushing forward, that’s just me being a student of the game and loving the game and loving the culture and wanting to push the culture forward.”

Sharing the success and respect accorded him to others, the rap genius explained that although stepping into the legend’s shoes was impossible, someone had to do the natural thing of stepping up to continue their good works and that others have done just as much as he has. “That was the challenge I faced, and that’s a void. That’s a big void. Others stepped in to fill it as well, not just myself. That’s a big void. That’s the two pillars right there. Imagine that, within a year,” he continued.

As Jay-Z wasn’t going to take the credit he rightfully deserved, Sean Diddy Combs chimed in to give JAY-Z his rightfully earned flowers, “Bro, you filled them shoes though. You came in, and we give thanks. You came, and I know how much Big really looked up to Jay.” He further explained that Jay-Z deserved even bigger flowers for not only stepping into the shoes of two people at once but also taking Rap Music and the Hip Hop world to an even higher level.