Diddy Confirms Will Smith And Chris Rock Are Good Now

Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 29, 2022Last Updated: March 29, 2022
Diddy Confirms Will Smith And Chris Rock Are Good Now
Photo credit: Getty Images

Everything is now fine between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

From what Diddy says, the two later buried the hatchet after Smith had slapped the comedian on stage after he had made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during Sunday’s Oscars live ceremony.

“That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that,” Diddy told Page Six when questioned about the feud at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. “It’s all love,” Puff added. “They’re brothers.”

After Chris Rock had made his G.I. Jane joke, Jada seemed to roll her eyes. The actress had already announced last year that she shaved her head after a long struggle with alopecia. But while accepting the Oscar for Best Actor for King Richard, Smith tendered an apology to the Academy and his fellow nominees for the surprise slap.

“I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees,” he said. “Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things.”

After the award show, Smith had a pretty good time at the Vanity Fair party with wife, Jada, and his children, Trey, Jaden, and Willow. He seemed to be in great spirits, as he danced and rapped along to some of his songs that were playing.

