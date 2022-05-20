Diddy changes name yet again, explains why

Sean Combs, popularly known as Diddy, has once changed his stage name. First known globally as Puff Daddy, then Diddy, then Brother Love, Sean has now apparently changed his name again to “Love.”

Although Sean has been promoting himself lately as “Love”, much to the confusion of his fans who have questioned his frequent changes of name, Diddy has now announced his preferred moniker and the reason behind the name change.

Speaking on Ellen Degeneres’s show, the 52-year old rapper announced that he has decided to retain Diddy as his stage name while changing his middle name to love. While showing off his “Love” tattoo, the rapper who recently hosted the Billboard Music awards explained that he had decided to pick “Love” as his middle name so people would not only hear it in his music but also see it in the rapper.

“See, Diddy is my nickname. Love is my real name. I just changed my name to Love. Sean Love Combs, that’s what it says on my driver’s license; that’s my official name: Love,” he said. “I’m Love; I wanted to make sure that if anybody didn’t get the message, they could see it. I love tattoos, and I got that in one day.”

The star rapper was recently caught up in a web of rumours following a vicious back on forth between his girlfriends on Instagram. Diddy has however remained silent publicly while he tries privately to resolve issues between his women.

Watch his interview with Ellen below: