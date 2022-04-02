Demi Lovato Teams Up With Speed Radio On New Single, “Cool for the Summer (Sped Up (Nightcore))”

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Demi Lovato has released a brand new single which she titles, “Cool For The Summer (Sped Up (Nightcore))”.

Talented American singer, songwriter, and actor, Demi Lovato, teamed up with Speed Radio to present an amazing new single named ” Cool For The Summer (Sped Up (Nightcore))’”. This single serves a follow-up release to her last single “fiirmy (fuck it i miss you)”, also released this year.

Prior to the drop of the new single, Demi had also put out the live version of same “fiirmy” track. Her lastest singles come in after she had dropped two projects in the same year being last year. First, she released “Dancing With The Devil: The Art Of Starting Over”.

The 19-track album proved to be a commercial success for Demi, producing hits and featuring big female names in the game which include the likes of Saweetie and Ariana Grandé. Sam Fischer and Noah Cyrus also made guest appearances.

Not too long afterwards, she put out another project, “Love in 4D”, which comes off as an EP and a collection of a few previously-released tracks. Given the successful reputation she already has from older projects and singles, the new single, which is also a collaborative effort with Speed Radio, promises to be spicy.

Stream the new single below: