background
News

Deadeye (Kit Downes, Reinier Baas, Jonas Burgwinkel) – Deadeye

Ayodeji Follow on Twitter May 20, 2022Last Updated: May 20, 2022
Deadeye (Kit Downes, Reinier Baas, Jonas Burgwinkel) - Deadeye, Undercover, News, May 20, 2022

Three of Europe’s most forward-thinking jazz musicians: Reinier Baas (NL), Jonas Burgwinkel (DE) and Kit Downes (UK) join forces with Deadeye.Deadeye (Kit Downes, Reinier Baas, Jonas Burgwinkel) - Deadeye, Undercover, News, May 20, 2022

Deadeye uses the tried and tested formula of Hammond organ, drums and guitar to shed new light on the wildly diverse influences of its members. The result is a wide musical scope, in which Jazzrock, traditional British folk music and 20th-century Classical music are unified.

Although all three of its members share a love for improvisation and the unexpected, they each bring something deeply personal to the table: ethereal textures, undulating yet highly danceable rhythms and angular melodies. Their self-titled debut album is out today!

No related posts.

Tags
Ayodeji Follow on Twitter May 20, 2022Last Updated: May 20, 2022

Related Articles

Wm Entertainment Confirms Oh My Girl New Music Release To Be In March, Undercover, News, May 20, 2022

WM Entertainment Confirms OH MY GIRL New Music Release To…

February 7, 2022
Doja Cat Briefly Halts Her Lollapalooza Argentina Performance To Help Distressed Fan, Undercover, News, May 20, 2022

Doja Cat Briefly Halts Her Lollapalooza Argentina Performance To Help…

March 21, 2022
Tory Lanez Disses Both Megan Thee Stallion And Her Boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, On New Single, ‘Cap’, Undercover, News, May 20, 2022

Tory Lanez Disses Both Megan Thee Stallion and Her Boyfriend,…

March 11, 2022
Drake &Amp; Jack Harlow Are Living It Up In Turks &Amp; Caicos, Undercover, News, May 20, 2022

Drake & Jack Harlow Are Living It Up In Turks…

March 10, 2022
Back to top button
WP Radio
WP Radio
OFFLINE LIVE