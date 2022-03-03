Darren Criss Shares A Long Statement In Tribute To Late Brother, Charles Criss, Following His Tragic Passing

Glee star, Darren Criss, has announced the tragic passing of his brother, Charles “Chuck” Criss, and has some lovely words for the late Chuck.

The star actor wrote a heartrending but warm tribute to his late bro, which he shared on IG, indirectly announcing the tragedy. In the long statement, Darren also thought it wise to include the cause of death, alongside details about his brother that he holds dear to heart and would always want remembered by him and everyone else.

The post was captioned “Charles W Criss⁣ April 1985 – February 2022.”

“The last several years were increasingly difficult for Chuck as he struggled to find stability during an unfortunate rough patch in his life. Despite our very vocal concerns about his well-being, and his protestations that everything was fine, it’s crushing to say now that Chuck clearly had had a severe depression welling up in him for some time, a depression that was only worsened by a lifelong struggle he had with expressing his feelings – a dangerous combination truly outmatched by his all-too-incredible ability to conceal it. Not just from the world at large, but most tragically, from the people who were closest to him,” Darren wrote.

Below are photos containing everything he had to pour out from his heart for his dearest brother and friend: