Daddy Yankee Has Announced Retirement From Music, Alongside A Farewell Tour

Daddy Yankee says he will be hanging up his music boots.

Daddy Yankee, also known as the “King of Reggaetón,” has said that he is bouncing away from music after the release of his next studio album, “Legendaddy”, and will be hitting the road for a final farewell tour. Yankee hit worldwide stardom with “Gasolina”, his 2004 hit.

“Today, I’m announcing my retirement from music by giving you my best production and my best concert tour,” the singer and icon said in a statement issued on Sunday. “I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector’s item, the album Legendaddy. I’m going to give you all the styles that have defined me, in one single album.”

Throughout his long-running, successful career, Yankee has put out six projects that peaked at the Number 1 spot on the Top Latin Albums chart. He was a responsible for coining the term, “reggaeton”, way back in 1994, a decade before he released his debút studio album.

Since the release of “Prestige” in 2012, Yankee has not dropped any other studio album, but he continues to remain on the charts for his work with Luis Fonsi and Justin Bieber on “Despacito.” He also shared a video in which he announced his music retirement to his fans. Check it out below: