Daboydame “Feelings” Feat. Est Gee And Rick Ross

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Powerhouse producer, orchestrator, and songwriter DaBoyDame, a renaissance figure in West Coast hip-hop culture after working with the biggest names in the game – from Yo Gotti, Blac Youngsta, and Mozzy, to Ty Dolla $ign, Dej Loaf, and Kamaiyah – has been signed to Def Jam Recordings and makes his label debut with “Feelings” featuring EST Gee and Rick Ross, premiered via BET JAMS, available at all platforms today.

The official music video for “Feelings” was shot in two parts over the past month, starting in Atlanta with Dame, EST Gee, and Rick Ross, and then moving a week later to Dame’s hometown of Oakland, California.

Dame in his own words:

“‘Feelings’ is about not allowing your feelings/ego to get in the way of you getting money. Don’t miss opportunities because you’re taking a situation personally. Keep your eye on progression and upward mobility. It’s about feeling good. Laughing. Being productive.”

“Feelings” is the first advance track from SALUTE TO THE REAL, PRAY FOR THE FAKE, DaBoyDame’s eagerly anticipated second album, release details to be revealed in the weeks and months ahead. The album has been likened to a DJ Khaled release, in that Dame will host numerous top-tier artists along with up-and-coming new talent.

Stream

Watch video below: