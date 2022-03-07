DaBaby Finally Speaks On His Problematic Rolling Loud Comments

DaBaby was on The Breakfast Club on Monday for an interview, during which the rapper really opened up with Angela Yee, Charlamagne tha God, and DJ Envy about everything, from his very close relationships with 50 Cent and Kanye West, to his recent altercation with Brandon Bills, his baby mama’s elder bro.

“The incident got into me,” said the rapper of his bowling alley brawl with DaniLeigh’s sibling. “I don’t know how the world work today, but I’m still scared of that situation now. I heard it was going to be rough for me so I don’t really want to speak on it. N*ggas might pop up downstairs.”

Baby proceeded to uncover that he did keep his distance from Los Angeles “for some time” after everything went down, “but sure hopes he won’t run into Bills again.” He continued, “It’s unfortunate I would expect that side… I ain’t finna play with nothing tied to my kid, my side we don’t rock like that.”

Along in the interview, the rapper addressed the problematic comments about the LGBTQ+ community he had made last year while performing at the Rolling Loud Fest that suddenly got him (temporarily) cancelled.

“If I didn’t mean what you think I meant, what you want me to do?” From the looks of it, Baby really meant no offense, or so he would have us believe, saying he “wasn’t tripping on gay people”.