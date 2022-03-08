background
DaBaby Compares "Better Than You", His Joint Album With NBA YoungBoy, To Jay-Z And Ye's "Watch The Throne"

Photo credit: Paras Griffin / Getty Images

DaBaby really believes that, Better Than You, his collaborative album with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, is actually better than Ye and Hov’s classic joint album, “Watch The Throne”.

For what would appear to be weeks now, DaBaby has not ceased to be the topic of conversation on tabloids, as he has been in the thick of a lot of controversy, from his baby mama drama, to his altercation with Brandon Bills, which is still baby mama related.

He’s also come under fire in recent times and has been called out by a few of his peers, which was the case when Memo 600 called him out over the recently released joint project with NBA YoungBoy, Better Than You. The unexpected collab has been on the lips of Hip-Hop heads and lovers since its release.

In a recent interview with DJ Whoo Kid for SiriusXM, DaBaby was proud to discuss his linking up with YoungBoy. He praised the young rapper and also seized the moment to speak highly of his joint project with NBA.

“When you talk about music and a body of work, ain’t been no collab project that’s f*ckin’ around with that since probably…” He then pauses for a bit and says, “You gotta go back to Watch The Throne. Jay-Z & Kanye type sh*t.”

