background
News

Cordae Turns Down Fan’s Request For Tuition Payment, Saying He’s Not Lil Uzi Vert

Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 10, 2022Last Updated: March 10, 2022
0 200 1 minute read
Cordae Turns Down Fan's Request For Tuition Payment, Saying He's Not Lil Uzi Vert » Undercover FM » Post » March 10, 2022
Photo credit: Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Cordae replies a fan who held up a sign at one of his shows. The upheld sign went along these lines: “Pay my college tuition.”

Last year alone, so many rappers have set up scholarship funds. Rappers that include 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott, and much more have announced their willingness and even made added efforts to assist their fans clear up their college tuition. Lil Uzi Vert, for example, once agreed to help out a student with tuition payment after being walked up to at the mall back in 2019.

Unfortunately, that manner of approach would only work on an artist like Lil Uzi and not rapper, Cordae who also fielded such a request from a fan at one of his recent concerts. The concertgoer held up a sign that read, “Pay my college tuition.” Cordae brought the show to a brief halt to acknowledge the held up sign to which he responded with a big fat no.

Related Articles

“What does your sign say? ‘Pay my college tuition.’ N***a, hell no. Do I look like Lil Uzi or something?” said the rapper. However, this does not mean that Cordae is not into acts of kindness, as he has previously been deeply involved in philanthropic efforts that were geared towards post-secondary education.

Tags
Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 10, 2022Last Updated: March 10, 2022
0 200 1 minute read

Related Articles

DaBaby Compares "Better Than You", His Joint Album With NBA YoungBoy, To Jay-Z And Ye's "Watch The Throne" » Undercover FM » Post » March 10, 2022

DaBaby Compares “Better Than You”, His Joint Album With NBA…

March 8, 2022
Electronic Music Pioneer, Jon Appleton, Passes Away At 83 » Undercover FM » Post » March 10, 2022

Electronic Music Pioneer, Jon Appleton, Passes Away At 83

February 10, 2022
2 Chainz Calls On LeBron James To 'Get Your Poodle' Following Kevin Hart's Freestyle For Him » Undercover FM » Post » March 10, 2022

2 Chainz Calls On LeBron James To ‘Get Your Poodle’…

February 15, 2022
Snoop Dogg Confesses To Being A Key Player To Benny The Butcher's Record Deal With Def Jam After His Claims Of Getting "Lowballed" » Undercover FM » Post » March 10, 2022

Snoop Dogg Confesses To Being A Key Player To Benny…

March 8, 2022
Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button