Cordae Turns Down Fan’s Request For Tuition Payment, Saying He’s Not Lil Uzi Vert

Cordae replies a fan who held up a sign at one of his shows. The upheld sign went along these lines: “Pay my college tuition.”

Last year alone, so many rappers have set up scholarship funds. Rappers that include 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott, and much more have announced their willingness and even made added efforts to assist their fans clear up their college tuition. Lil Uzi Vert, for example, once agreed to help out a student with tuition payment after being walked up to at the mall back in 2019.

Unfortunately, that manner of approach would only work on an artist like Lil Uzi and not rapper, Cordae who also fielded such a request from a fan at one of his recent concerts. The concertgoer held up a sign that read, “Pay my college tuition.” Cordae brought the show to a brief halt to acknowledge the held up sign to which he responded with a big fat no.

A fan tries to get #Cordae to pay their college tuition 🎓😂 pic.twitter.com/pTWleRbqnZ — No Jumper (@nojumper) March 8, 2022

“What does your sign say? ‘Pay my college tuition.’ N***a, hell no. Do I look like Lil Uzi or something?” said the rapper. However, this does not mean that Cordae is not into acts of kindness, as he has previously been deeply involved in philanthropic efforts that were geared towards post-secondary education.