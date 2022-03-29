background
Coi Leray Unveils Cover Artwork And Release Date For Debút Album, "Trendsetter"

Coi Leray Unveils Cover Artwork And Release Date For Debút Album, &Quot;Trendsetter&Quot;, Undercover, News, March 29, 2022
Image via Getty/Paras Griffin

Coi Leray has announced that on Friday, 8th April, she would be schooling us all on just how be a Trendsetter.

Coi Leray is one artist that never stops grinding and rising in the face of opposition and public scrutiny. Time and again, hit after hit, she keeps proving that she is here to stay and would be sticking around for a long time. Her tenacity and her talents have earned her the respects of OGs in the game, like Nicki Minaj who had to forfeit other feature requests for Leray’s “Blick Blick.”

On the heels of her latest collaborative single, Blick Blick, which is doing crazy numbers on streaming platforms, the female rapper continues to build the hype and anticipation for new music, as she announced the release date for her upcoming debút album which she has named “Trendsetter”.

Coi made this public on her Instagram page when she revealed both the cover artwork and release date for her upcoming new project.

“Introducing My Debut Album : TRENDSETTER,” Leray announced. “I just want to finally let y’all bxtchs know, ain’t nobody fw me in that booth. This will be one of the biggest female artist albums in the world and I put my life on it. t’s not a race, it’s a Trendsetter Marathon,” she continued. “Welcome to Trendsetter World BTCH.”

