Coi Leray Claims She Was Among Those That Auditioned For A Role On "Euphoria"

Still doing all in her possible might to continue building the hype around her brand and especially her new album, Trendsetter, female rapper, Coi Leray has been appearing more on socials, sending out tweets and dropping teasers.

Earlier on Wednesday, Leray showed up to The Breakfast Club where she really opened up to share her story as well as discuss her forthcoming record. The interview was dear to Coi’s heart that’s she praised the radio hosts after their sit-down time was all a wrap.

“I fell in love with them today,” she wrote. “Real life legends and mentors. Thank you for having me and thank you for listening to me.”

On the show, she talked about how her father Benzino almost messed things up with her collab with Nicki Minaj, not ever listening to Pusha T but being open to working with him, and also confirming that her romance with Canadian artist, Pressa has had its good run but has come to a natural end.

Making another revelation on Twitter, Leray claimed that she almost landed a role on one of the biggest TV series out now. This was when a fan enquired to know about her acting aspirations.

“Yea I auditioned for Euphoria lol but i didn’t get the role !!” Leray replied. “But I wanna try again !!!”