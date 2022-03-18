Coi Leray And Nicki Minaj Finally Drop Their Collaborative New Single, ‘Blick Blick’

After so much social media hype and anticipation building, Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj have finally dropped their new collaboration titled, “Blick Blick.”

The fire jam, already taking over TikTok by storm, comes out just about when summer is around the corner, featuring what Nicki calls the “verse of the year.” In the slapping single, the queen of the Barbz gives super talented rapper and producer, Tyler, the Creator a shout-out, alongside Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos.

“Texting with Jeff Bezos”, as she spits in her verse, all the while showing mad love to the late DMX and Pop Smoke. “Every ni**a tryna pop ain’t the next Woo,” Nicki raps. This collab comes after Minaj had already received six different feature requests. Turns out she clicked better with Coi’s vibe and lyrical prowess on “Blick Blick.”

“I couldn’t get Coi verse out my head. I just loved all her choices,” Nicki revealed to fans in a Twitter Q&A session. “And someone I know well confirmed she rlly writes her stuff so I respected her more.”

The new single comes together with an even sleeker and sicker visual, and according to Leray, Nicki stayed at the shoot location for 12 whole hours and kept it one hundred on set when it was time for filming. Below is taste of the new audio meal: