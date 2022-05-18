background
City Girls Have A Song On Deck With Usher

Olumide JokotadeMay 18, 2022Last Updated: May 18, 2022
Photo credit: Billboard

In the aftermath of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, City Girls have given an update on what’s next for the singing duo. Speaking with Billboard’s Tetris Kelly at the BBMA red carpet, the duo announced they have a single on the way with rapper and pop superstar, Usher.

In a clip now trending on social media, Yung Miami enthusiastically announced, “We have a single with Usher, ” refusing to provide further details on the song’s title and potential release date. Commenting on the collaboration, JT expressed her fulfilment at finally being able to work with the rapper. She described herself as a “big fan of usher growing up”, adding that she could not wait to share the song she describes as a “party record, fun record, cookout record” with the world.

Commenting on what to expect at their tour, which kicks off in June, the duo were unequivocal in asking their fans to expect a lot of energy and vibes they have come to know with the City Girls. The duo also appear to have some stuff up their sleeves as they cheekily announced they might have a second album in the works already. Their fans can only speculate on when the new single and album will be released, providing no further details. However, they have a tour to look forward to in the meantime.

    • Watch the interview below:

