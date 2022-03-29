City Girls Announce Their Upcoming New Single, "Top Notch" Featuring Fivio Foreign

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

For what would appear to be some months now, City Girls made it seem like they were both prepping to launch solo careers. For example, Yung Miami put out singles, “Rap Freaks” and her latest collaboration with Quavo, “Strub Tha Ground.” That would make anyone think she was gearing up for a solo take off.

However, the duo have also proven that the City Girls are in no way disbanding, and it even seems like they’re looking to dominate yet another summer in 2022, as Yung Miami and JT just announced that they’ll be dropping a brand new single this Friday called, “Top Notch”, which would have Fivio Foreign as a guest feature.

In revealing the release date, the Miami-based sisters and rap duo also unveiled the cover art for the single. Sadly, there was no snippet that came with the announcement, which only means that fans would just have to chill until Friday when the song would be released in its complete form.

On the other hand, Fivio Foreign is slowly becoming one of hip-hop’s go-to feature, many thanks to his contributions to Ye’s Donda. Just last week, he appeared on Nicki Minaj’s new single, “We Go Up,” marking the female rap emcee’s detour into Brooklyn drill.