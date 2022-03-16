Christina Aguilera Will Be Headlining L.A. Pride in the Park 2022

Christina Aguilera will be headlining this year’s L.A. Pride music event, L.A. Pride in the Park, with some more artists yet to be announced, according to Christopher Street West, the nonprofit that produces the event.

The multi-stage event is making a comeback on Saturday, June 11th, after a long, two-year hiatus owing to the Covid-19 situation and the recent move to Los Angeles State Historic Park. Across 32 acres and with a capacity for 25,000 persons, L.A. Pride in the Park has got all the potential to be the biggest official Pride concert in the country, the announcement noted.

In addition, #LoveYourPride was announced to be the official theme of L.A. Pride 2022. “The inaugural L.A. Pride in 1970 set the foundation for what would become an annual celebration of the Greater Los Angeles LGBTQIA+ community,” said Gerald Garth, who is the vice president of programs and initiatives.

“Over the course of those 50 years, it has been inspiring to see neighborhoods throughout L.A. organize their own Pride celebrations. As we return to in-person events, L.A. Pride is honored to continue the tradition that we started 50 years ago, this time with the iconic Christina Aguilera in an iconic new location.”

Tickets are now available for purchase at laprideinthepark.org. Ticket sales began on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 6 a.m. PT.